iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AMCA stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49.

