iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 81.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

