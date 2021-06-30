iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 390.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

