Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives $2.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

ITRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,843,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

