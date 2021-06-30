J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.95. 681,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,909. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,707,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

