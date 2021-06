Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jammin Java shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,458,918 shares trading hands.

About Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

