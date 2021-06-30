JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

JDDSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

