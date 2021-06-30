Jefferies Financial Group Raises Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Price Target to $8.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 20,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. Research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

