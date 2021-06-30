Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

