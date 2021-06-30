JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $62,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85,243 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $556,565. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

