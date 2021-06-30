JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,223 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,936.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

