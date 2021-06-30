JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.83 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of NCR worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

