JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.36 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Monro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 7.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

