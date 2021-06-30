JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.74% of SLR Senior Investment worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

