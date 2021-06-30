JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 12,266.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Lakeland Industries worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $61,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAKE stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

