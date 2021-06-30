JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 298,985 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

