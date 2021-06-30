JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.67), with a volume of 3967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

