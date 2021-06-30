Justin J. Noznesky Sells 4,119 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATRC opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

