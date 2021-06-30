JustLiquidity Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $47,277.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.86 or 0.00089928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00138345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00168943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,311.43 or 0.99989790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.