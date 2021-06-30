K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Shares in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,400,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TINV stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

