K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 5,130 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

