K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,411,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 338,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

NYSE KL opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

