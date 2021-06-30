K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 11,200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 184,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 607,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.27. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $273.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

