K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBAC stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

