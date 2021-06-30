K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 201,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,291,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,042,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,870,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4,389.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 387,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 379,093 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 370,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.