Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,012 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

