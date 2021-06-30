Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.40.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.18. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.