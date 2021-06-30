Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $35.95. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

