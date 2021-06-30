KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 449,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after buying an additional 405,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 521,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after buying an additional 286,232 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after buying an additional 226,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,994,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after buying an additional 306,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,008. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05.

