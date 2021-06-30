KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for KE’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KE.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 3,261,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,375. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion and a PE ratio of 317.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after buying an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after buying an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.