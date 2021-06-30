Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

MHD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

