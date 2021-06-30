Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $142.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

