Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

