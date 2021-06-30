Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KIDBQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. Kid Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Kid Brands Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Kid Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kid Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.