Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KIDBQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. Kid Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Kid Brands Company Profile

Kid Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and dÃ©cor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands.

