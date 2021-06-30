Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMMPF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.