Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 49.9% in June

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMMPF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

