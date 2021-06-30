Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,230,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 20,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

