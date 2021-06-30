Kineko (KKO) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,455.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,467,261 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

