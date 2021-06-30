Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.25 ($100.29).

KGX opened at €91.76 ($107.95) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.02.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

