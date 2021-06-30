Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,850 shares of company stock worth $5,092,889. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

