Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €99.18 ($116.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of €103.96. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

