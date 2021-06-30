KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.24. 11,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 505,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNBE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

