Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

KSS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 2,921,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $161,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

