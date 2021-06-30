Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 17,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,580,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

KOPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a PE ratio of -177.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.