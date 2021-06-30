Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post sales of $515.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $344.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KFY opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

