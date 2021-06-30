Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 8,015 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

De Burgreen Maria Cervantes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,391. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.