Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 614,454 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

