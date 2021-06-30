Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 52,538 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,519% compared to the typical volume of 3,246 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

