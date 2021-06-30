KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAF opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

