Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY remained flat at $$14.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

