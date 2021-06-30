Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY remained flat at $$14.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.